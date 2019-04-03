|
On the morning of March 29, 2019, Eastburn Howe Smith of Berwyn, Pennsylvania died at the age of 78 in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Although his first name comes from his ancestors who first settled Pennsylvania in the early 1700s, his family knew him as “Rab.” Many of his old friends in the Main Line area knew him simply as “Smitty.” Eastburn was born to Eastburn Richey Smith and Anne Millspaugh Smith on October 11, 1940 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In his early formative years, he lived in Devon, Pennsylvania, and later moved to Berwyn, Pennsylvania where he bought his first home. He worked successfully for many years at a Berwyn hardware store where he was recognized for his ready smile, good humor, and his abilities to diagnose, fix, and repair many household items. It was at the Devereux Foundation where he first met his lovely and talented wife, JoAnne Colburn. They were married for nearly three decades. He was active as a volunteer in the Berwyn Fire Department and participated in several other community activities. He always gave life his all and never looked back. His father, Eastburn Smith and his mother, Nan Smith, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, preceded Eastburn in death. His wife, JoAnne Smith of Berwyn, Pennsylvania, and his brother Jeffrey M. Smith, of Vienna, Virginia, survive him. He loved his extended family and his many friends. He will be greatly missed by all of them. There will be a memorial service and a celebration of his life and accomplishments in early May in the Berwyn, Pennsylvania area.
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 14, 2019