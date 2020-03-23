|
Ed Moffett, age 79, passed away on Sat. Mar. 14. Born in Philadelphia to Ed and Sara Moffett, he was the devoted husband of Dorothy (nee Hansell), father of Lori Moffett and grandfather to Brianna Rouse. He was the brother of Rosemary Moffett and James Moffett. He was a fireman for the City of Philadelphia for 32 years, Engine 40, ladder 4. Funeral services were private. Donations in Ed’s name can be made to MANNA 420 N. 20th St. Philadelphia, PA 19130.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 29, 2020