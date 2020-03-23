Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ed Moffett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ed Moffett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ed Moffett Obituary
Ed Moffett, age 79, passed away on Sat. Mar. 14. Born in Philadelphia to Ed and Sara Moffett, he was the devoted husband of Dorothy (nee Hansell), father of Lori Moffett and grandfather to Brianna Rouse. He was the brother of Rosemary Moffett and James Moffett. He was a fireman for the City of Philadelphia for 32 years, Engine 40, ladder 4. Funeral services were private. Donations in Ed’s name can be made to MANNA 420 N. 20th St. Philadelphia, PA 19130.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ed's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -