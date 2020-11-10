Edward John Silver Sr., (nee Sidabras) of Gulph Mills, Pennsylvania died in Bryn Mawr hospital on October 25, 2020 at the age of 97 surrounded by his children. Son of Jonas and Prekseda Sidabras, Edward was born May 1, 1923 in Philadelphia. He was the beloved husband of the late Edna A. Silver, loving father of Carol, Edward Jr.,Susan and Walter, and grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was a graduate of South Philadelphia High School (1941). He was a veteran of WWII serving in the Army. Following the war, he attended and graduated from Drexel University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was an employee of Philadelphia Electric Company for 40 years. Following retirement, his time was spent with his wife traveling to Maine and Florida each year, and spending summers on the New Jersey Shore.



