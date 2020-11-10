1/
Edward John Silver Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward John Silver Sr., (nee Sidabras) of Gulph Mills, Pennsylvania died in Bryn Mawr hospital on October 25, 2020 at the age of 97 surrounded by his children. Son of Jonas and Prekseda Sidabras, Edward was born May 1, 1923 in Philadelphia. He was the beloved husband of the late Edna A. Silver, loving father of Carol, Edward Jr.,Susan and Walter, and grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was a graduate of South Philadelphia High School (1941). He was a veteran of WWII serving in the Army. Following the war, he attended and graduated from Drexel University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was an employee of Philadelphia Electric Company for 40 years. Following retirement, his time was spent with his wife traveling to Maine and Florida each year, and spending summers on the New Jersey Shore.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Main Line Media News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved