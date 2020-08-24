Edward Trotter Goodman of Radnor, Pennsylvania and Hobe Sound, Florida, passed away on July 25th, at the age of 81, after a five-year battle with cancer. Edward, the son of Samuel Goodman and Emily Penrose Rosengarten, died peacefully in his home with his family by his side. Edward attended Episcopal Academy then went on to St. Paul’s School in Concord, NH. Upon graduation from St. Paul’s, Edward graduated from Trinity College in Hartford, CT where he was a member of St. Anthony Hall. After college, Edward started his career in banking working at Bank of New York and Citi Bank. He moved back to the Philadelphia suburbs in 1970, and acquired a small manufacturing company in Bucks County, Bucks County Enterprises. Edward was passionate about a number of organizations in the community. He was President of the Chanticleer Foundation and served on several other boards most notably Lankenau Hospital, Oldfields School, Gulph Mills Golf Club, Edgartown Golf Club and Jupiter Island Club. He was also a board member of the United States Senior Golf Association, and he served as President of Gulph Mills Golf Club from 1996-1998 where he won the prestigious A.J. Drexel Paul Cup. Edward was also a member of Edgartown Golf Club, Edgartown Yacht Club and Edgartown Reading Room as well as Seminole Golf Club and Hobe Sound Yacht Club. He was a member of The Rabbit and a former member of The State and Schuylkill. Edward was a true gentleman who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved playing golf, boating, reading, and playing sniff. Edward is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Cutler Goodman, his three daughters, Samantha G. Sutro (Thomas W.), Beverly G. Kirkpatrick (Jack H.), Allison G. Fleitas (Albury N.), and nine grandchildren including Olivia B. Sutro, Carolyn W. Sutro, Elizabeth W. Sutro, Elliott T. Kirkpatrick, Jack H. Kirkpatrick III, Nina P. Kirkpatrick, Waring C. Fleitas, Hunter C. Fleitas, and Ryder H. Fleitas, as well as his sister, Christine Hayworth, and his brother, Orton P. Jackson Jr. The service will be private at this time. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward’s memory to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas and The National Geographic Society. STUARD FH – NEWTOWN SQUARE A Family Tradition for Six Generations



