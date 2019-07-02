|
|
Friends, join me as we offer prayers for the tender repose of Efstathios Steven Dermatis who fell asleep in the Lord on June 30th. Services will be held on Friday, July 5th at St Luke’s Greek Orthodox Church, 35 N Malin Road, Broomall, PA 19008. Visitation at 10:00am, Service at 11:00am. To his beloved children Angelique (Chuck) Newman and Renee (Dan)Woods, his precious grandchildren Jackson Woods, Sofia Newman, Nicholas Woods, Joseph Newman and CJ Woods, his sisters, Gregoria Katsivelou and Theodora Papagiorgiacopoulos and the late Lambrini (Laura) Sicalides, his nieces Anna (Peter) Sicalides, Evangeline Sicalides, Barbara (Michael) Sicalides, his great-niece Amalia, his great-nephew Samuel, many friends and family we extend our deepest condolences. May his tender memory be eternal. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on July 7, 2019