Eleanora Maria (nee Antonini) Rose was born November 14, 1922 in Wayne, PA the youngest child of Franco and Teresa Antonini. She was predeceased by her husband, John, her siblings Edith, Teresa and Frankie. She died at home in Devon, PA on November 24, 2019 surrounded by family. She attended St. Katharine of Siena school in Wayne for primary and high school and graduated in 1940. She graduated in 1944 as a Registered Nurse from the Misericordia Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse after graduating from Misericordia in Public Health, as a School Nurse for the Neighborhood League in Wayne and with Dr. Morrison in Wayne until she and John began to raise their family. In 1954, Eleanora married John Rose, of Philadelphia and they were together for 36 years until his death in 1990. She has been a lifelong parishioner at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Strafford, PA. She is survived by her sons and their wives (John and Bette Jo, Charles and Sandy) and by her grandchildren. A viewing will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Strafford, PA on Saturday November 30 from 9am until 10:30am with Mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Eleanora’s name to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143 or to Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church, 35 Old Eagle School Rd. Strafford, PA 19087.
Published in Main Line Media News on Dec. 8, 2019