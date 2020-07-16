Elizabeth Dripps Royer, of Bryn Mawr, PA, passed away peacefully at her home at Beaumont on May 27, 2020. Elizabeth was born in Philadelphia, on August 14, 1924, to Isabel Graham Ridgway Dripps and Harold Dripps. She was a graduate of The Baldwin School and Briarcliff College. In 1946, she was married to Richard Bradley Royer. Elizabeth was active in the Junior League of Philadelphia, and for years was a docent at the historic Houses of Fairmont Park of the Philadelphia Art Museum. She was a long-time member of the Merion Cricket Club and the Colonial Dames. From a young age, she was an active and involved member of the Philadelphia Skating Club and Humane Society, becoming an accomplished ice dancer. In 1949, she and her three dance partners represented the United States in the “Fours” ice dancing event at the North American Figure Skating Championships, winning a bronze medal. Elizabeth also frequently competed locally in Philadelphia and won 12 trophies in ice dancing competitions between 1959 and 1976. She was an avid skier and tennis player into her 80s. She enjoyed time with family and friends at her summer home in West Falmouth, MA. Elizabeth was a great lover of dogs and was never without one or more. Elizabeth was predeceased by her brothers William R. Dripps and H. Graham Dripps. She is survived by her three daughters, Mary Royer (Nelson Burdick) of Ithaca, NY; Susan Royer (Randy Aubrecht) of North Falmouth, MA; and Isabel Welland of Austin, TX; and five grandchildren--Alexander Burdick, William Aubrecht, Sarah Aubrecht, Margaret Welland, and Charles Welland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. STUARD FUNERAL – NEWTOWN SQUARE A Family Tradition for Six Generations



