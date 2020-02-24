|
|
Elizabeth Kidd (nee: Bazil), 95, of Wayne, PA passed away on February 23, 2020. Elizabeth, daughter of Theodore Bazilvitch and Melanie (nee: Gurnick) was born in Charleroi, PA and was the last remaining of the nine siblings in her family. Elizabeth was married for 56 years to the late Scott Kidd (insurance executive); they met at work in the late 1940's and were married in 1950 in Detroit, MI; subsequently moving to Wayne, PA in 1963. Elizabeth is survived by her three sons: Robert from Virginia Beach, VA; David and his wife Maria from Miami, FL and Paul from Malvern, PA, as well as four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Throughout her life, Elizabeth was very active in the community and church activities. Beginning during World War II, Elizabeth volunteered her time to the USO, in later years (while raising her family); she was involved with the Upper Merion Rowing Association, the Boy Scouts of America, the Wayne Presbyterian Church Circle and Choir, the Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Center and the Wayne and Upper Merion Senior Centers. She also enjoyed singing, playing the organ and piano and listening to her vast collection of classical music. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Viewing will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM and on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 8:15 to 9:15 at the Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. 1724 E Lancaster Ave, Paoli, Pa 19301. The funeral service will be held at the Wayne Presbyterian Church at 10 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 with the interment to follow at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 East Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087. Arrangements by Alleva Funeral Home, Inc., Paoli, PA.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 1, 2020