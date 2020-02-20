|
Elizabeth M. Brady Elizabeth Moore Brady of Villanova, 97, departed this life on February 6, 2020. Born in Gulph Mills, daughter of Peter & Anne (Davis) Moore, she decided early in high school that she loved classical music. After receiving free lessons from the cellists of the Philadelphia Orchestra while at the West Catholic Girls High School Orchestra, she continued to study, play and enjoy chamber music all of her life until weeks before her brief, final illness. After attending Rosemont College, she married and raised a family, returning to graduate from Villanova University. Preceding her in death were her beloved husband & world traveling companion, Joseph A. Brady, MD, her sons, James (Maria) & Thomas (Mavis), sister, Loretta Favret of MD and brother, James Moore of Norristown. Surviving are children Joseph, Elizabeth, Roger (Vicky), & Sheila (Rich). Survived also by six grandchildren—Kate, Ryan, Andrew, Sarah, Nick, & Paris, and sister, Anna Marie Furey of Haddonfield, NJ, and many nephews & nieces. Private graveside service & burial by The Donohue Funeral Home, Wayne, PA, took place Tuesday Feb 11, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken, PA. Prayers & donations to the Main Line Symphony Orchestra, PO Box 1521, Southeastern PA 19399 or a charity of one’s choice in her memory would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 1, 2020