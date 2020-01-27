|
Elizabeth Monroe Broadbent Brown, 96, recently of Evanston, IL, died peacefully on January 1, 2020. She made the most of her ten decades of life. Betty was born on May 14, 1923, in Maplewood, NJ. She graduated from Middlebury College in 1944, and then worked briefly in New York City. In 1948 she married Charles A. Brown II after his return from WWII and graduation from Princeton University. They raised four children in Strafford, PA, and Des Peres, MO. In retirement they lived in Villanova and Hershey’s Mill, West Chester. They were members of the Wayne Presbyterian Church and St. David’s Golf Club. Elizabeth worked at Main Line Federal, volunteered at Baker Industries, and helped retirees with taxes. Along the way, she continued her education with courses at Villanova in Accounting and Webster Groves College in literature. Undaunted by age, in her mid-80s she soared over part of West Chester County, PA, in a hot air balloon and over Chicago in a private plane. She was curious and adventurous to the end. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Charlie in 2000, two brothers-in-law Walter and Harold Brown, their wives Bunny and Bea, and a brother William Broadbent. Survivors include her children and their families: Charlie and Sandy Brown; Kathy and Geoff Marchant; Michael and Sandy Brown; Craig Brown; sister-in-law Clare Broadbent; eight grandchildren, and fifteen great-grand children. She also leaves behind many other wonderful family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at the Wayne Presbyterian Church, Wayne, PA, in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087.
Published in Main Line Media News on Feb. 2, 2020