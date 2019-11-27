|
Elizabeth Helena (née Hennessy) Wiley, age 86 of Lafayette Hill, formerly of Rosemont, PA passed away on Nov. 19, 2019. Born on January 5, 1933 in Bryn Mawr Hospital to Mary Ellen Kane and James Hennessy. She grew up in Garrett Hill and graduated from St. Thomas of Villanova Grade School and West Catholic High School for girls. In 1955 she married William R. Wiley and they made their home in Garrett Hill while raising their family of four daughters. Betty was a long distance telephone operator for many years working for Bell Telephone of PA. She enjoyed reading, and was active with her church, St. Thomas of Villanova, helping with an after-school homework program. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Thrift Shop in a joint effort with St. Thomas. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 39 years in 1995. She was also predeceased by eleven brothers and sisters. She was always quick to point out that she was “the baby” of the family. She is survived by her children, Anne Marie McMenamin (Ed), Alice Scott (Jim), Joan Hunter (Dave), and Marian McDonnell (Chris), 5 grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church. Interment was in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Augustinian Seminary Guild, PO Box 340, Villanova, PA. 19085.
Published in Main Line Media News on Dec. 8, 2019