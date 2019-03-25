|
Dr. Elizabeth “Betsey” M. Wood passed away peacefully on Thursday March 21st, 2019 at the age of 95 yrs old. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, god mother and friend. Betsey was born in 1923 in Chester, PA to her parents William Lewis McGee and Elizabeth Lewis McGee, with Quaker ancestry going back many generations. She attended Swarthmore High school followed by Pennsylvania State College where she graduated in 1945 with a degree in bacteriology. She continued her studies at Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania, receiving her M.D. degree in 1948. Serving in the Navy she became a reserve officer and had internships at Woman’s Medical College Hospital in Philadelphia, Bainbridge, Maryland, and Cherry Point, North Carolina. She was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1952 as a lieutenant then began her two-year residency at the Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia. She was selected by Dr. Joseph Stokes to be his assistant in his private practice. She then spent 15 yrs in a pediatric practice with Dr. Charles H. Classen. Pursuing a new medical specialty, she spent four years as a resident in child and adult psychiatry, following which she ran a practice out of her house in Devon, PA. She had a very successful career as a pediatrician and pediatric psychiatrist helping many families and children along the way. “I was always interested in medicine, enjoyed studying and wanted to help people”. In 1960 she married George Genge Browning and had a daughter Barbara Browning Doering. She also became the loving and caring stepmother to Margaretta “Pat” Browning and Elizabeth “Lisa” Browning Gerard. George Genge Browning passed away in 1970. In 1986 she married Dr. David Wetherill Wood who then passed away in 1997. While married to Dave they enjoyed lots of gardening, trips and travels together. Even though she was small in stature she was fiercely competitive and had a love for sports specifically golf and tennis. With the same competitiveness she picked up playing bridge and enjoyed all these activities with many of her dear friends over the years. Betsey was very involved with the Inglis organization in Philadelphia, PA where she was a former board member, a member of the Annie Inglis Society and supported their efforts for more than several decades. In addition, she was actively involved and supported Jenkins Arboretum and Gardens in Devon, PA. Betsey was predeceased by her husbands George Browning and David Wood, her step daughter Lisa Gerard, her parents William Lewis McGee and Elizabeth Lewis McGee, Siblings Ralph Lewis McGee, Eleanor Lewis McGee. Betsey leaves behind her daughter Barbara Doering, stepdaughter Pat Browning, seven grandchildren; Tim Gerard, Becky Kellner, Toby Gerard, David Wood III, Juliana Wood, Brett Doering and Colton Doering, two great grandchildren; Matthew Kellner and Ellie Kellner. Nieces; Alice Gies, Kathleen Ryan, Jeanette Vannauker, Elizabeth Medwedeff and many loving friends. Services for family and friends will be held on Tuesday April 2nd at 11:00 am in the Old Church at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 763 S. Valley Forge Rd., Wayne, PA 19087. Burial will follow in the Churchyard. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Memory of Dr. Elizabeth M. Wood to: Inglis House, 2600 Belmont Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131 Arrangements for the funeral have been made by Chadwick and McKinney Funeral Home in Ardmore, PA. (www.chadwickmckinney.com)
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 31, 2019