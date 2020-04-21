|
Ellanora Foreman (White) Corcoran, age 93, died on April 16, 2020, after a brief illness at Paoli Memorial Hospital. She was born on May 2, 1926, in Wilmington, Delaware. Ellanora attended the George School in Newtown, PA and the Hahnnemann Medical Center Nursing School graduating as an R.N. in 1944. She was married to Louis Charles Corcoran on March 6, 1948 and he predeceased her on October 21, 1999. She served for over 30 years as administrative assistant for Louis C. Corcoran Associates; a food brokerage firm. She was an avid golfer and a Charter Member of Waynesborough Country Club; gardener and member of Longwood Gardens; and a wellness/yoga enthusiast. As a member at the Main Line YMCA, she swam regularly into her nineties. She was known as a loyal friend and confidant. She loved talking real estate and finances and her advice was valued. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her beloved grandchildren Kelli Messer and husband Graham, Christie Glass and husband Brad, Ryan Burns, Roess Makgill and Ella Burns. She is survived by her children Candice Raines and husband Thayer, Karen Burns and husband Joe and Diane Makgill who live in Vermont, Pennsylvania and North Carolina respectively. In lieu of services or gifts, donations may be made in her name to the Main Line YMCA Community Fund: 1416 Paoli-Berwyn Rd., Berwyn, PA 19312. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 26, 2020