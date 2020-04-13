|
|
Ellen Rotman, 73, died April 11, 2020 at her home in Penn Valley, PA after a lengthy battle with leukemia. Loving mother to Jason, Michael and Toby she is also survived by her two beloved grandchildren, Alexa and Jack who were the light of her life. Ellen was born on September 30th,1946 to Max and Alberta Rapoport in Philadelphia, PA, graduated from Temple University and spent years teaching elementary school children in Philadelphia. Later in life, Ellen found her true calling as a spiritual healer and spent years working with people to ease their pain through reiki and other forms of healing. Per her last request, she will be cremated and no formal ceremony will be planned. Her sons ask that in lieu of a ceremony, those who care to honor her memory and her love of children, please consider donating to the St. Jude children's research center (). Additionally, you can always keep her in your thoughts by simply stopping and thinking about her when you come across something purple that makes you smile. Arrangements by West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 19, 2020