Ernest McKenney affectionately known as “Ernie” and “Tump” to some, quietly and peacefully transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home on the morning of Thursday, June 26, 2020. Ernest was born on September 5, 1925, in Johnston, SC, to the late Rachel (Daniel) and Henry McKenney. He was the youngest of ten children. In the early 1930’s Ernest left the South with his mother to head North to live with his older sister Sadie in New York. Before reaching New York, they stopped in Bryn Mawr, PA to visit his older brother Booker T. McKenney. As Ernest would say, “We never made it to New York, and boy was I grateful for the life I was afforded growing up in Bryn Mawr.” At an early age, Ernest was baptized and joined Saints Memorial Baptist Church in Bryn Mawr, PA under the Pastorate of J.A.Younger. Ernest was educated through the Lower Merion School District. In High School, he was a member of the track team, chorus, glee club, and was known as a great pianist with a great voice. Upon graduating from high school, Ernest had hopes of attending Hampton Institute. However, things changed when he was drafted during his junior year of High School. Ernest served faithfully as a member of the United States Army during combat. He received several medals during World War II and was honorably discharged as Private First Class in 1946. Upon his discharge, he went to Radnor High School to complete his studies, graduating class of 1947. Upon his graduation, Ernest pursued a very successful career with the Federal Government’s Defense Contract Administration Department all while taking night courses at Temple University and Business Administration at Williams Penn Business School to further his successful career in negotiating contracts for the Defense Department. Ernest took advantage of early retirement at 50 years of age. He taught English at Philadelphia Community College, traveled extensively bringing back art pieces from his travels, Europe being his favorite, loved music of all kinds, loved plants, had an eye for décor, was a volunteer at the Philadelphia Art Museum until his health prevented him, loved to entertain and host parties in his sprawling home in Westside Mt. Airy, PA. In 1957 he moved into the first Cooperative Community in the United States built by two Quaker organizations along with the City Planning Commission in North Central Philadelphia called the “Friends Housing Cooperative” created from nine apartment buildings that were going to be demolished. It was unique and very diverse. For that reason, in 1978 Philadelphia Inquirer did an interview along with photos of his lovely home and the grounds in which he took great pride. Ernest always took great pride in the years he lived in Philadelphia. He would always share its rich history. His health began to decline, and he moved into Brandywine Living Estates of Haverford where he received great care and attention by the wonderful staff and later Compassus Hospice. Ernest was preceded in death by his parents Rachel and Henry McKenney, nine siblings: Sadie Blount, Judson McKenney, Maggie Porter, John Henry McKenney, Pearl Green, Marion McKenney, Booker T. McKenney, Horace McKenney, Sarah Burt, and nephew Booker T. McKenney, Jr (Dora). He leaves to cherish his memories, nephew Brent McKenney, nieces Bernice Taylor (deceased Ricardo), Renee Johnson, Kate Crumpler (Clarence), great-niece Roslyn Stitt (Michael), sister-in-law Joeselle McKenney, special cousin Dr. Bill Hilton (Oddie), and other great, great, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends who brought him much joy. Uplifting Life services are being provided by DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc., of Bryn Mawr, 610-525-4336, www.DeBaptiste.com
Published in Main Line Media News from Jun. 26 to Jul. 5, 2020.