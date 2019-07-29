|
Ethan Ryle Jarvis of Narberth, PA died on July 26, 2019 at age 53. He was under the loving care of the MacDonald family in their private home! He was born on May 17, 1966 in Paris, France. He was the vocalist and original creator of the Band McRad and helped forge the punk scene in Philadelphia in the 1980’s. Later, he would excel in the culinary arts graduating from The Restaurant School. He worked in many culinary venues, but the Old Guard House Inn under Albert Breuers truly gave him joy. He would continue in the culinary arts and produce a 25 year career at Whole Foods - these people became family. Ethan loved people unconditionally and had a gift for lifting the spirit of those around him. He was passionate about karate and earned a fourth degree black belt at Medina Kenpo Karate in Ardmore. He loved his Irish Setters Ziggy and Angus. He is survived by husband Andrew Hutton MacDonald, his parents Lemuel and Donna Jarvis, sister Sarah Jarvis, mother-in-law Betty MacDonald, sister-in-law Demi and husband Steve Porter, sister-in-law Peg MacDonald and wife Nancy Meisinger, brother-in-law Robert MacDonald, and cousin Charles Hutton, and all extended family. On the Jarvis (Montgomery) side: Aunt Chandra and Cliff VanKirk, Aunt Brenda and Don Blake, and Uncle Jeffrey Montgomery and all extended family. We thank the entire church family for their loving care. A memorial service will be held at Church of St. Asaph, 27 Conshohocken State Rd., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 - date to be determined (Please check Chadwick & McKinney website for updates). Thank you to all the righteous friends in Philly...Ethan loved you all. He touched so many lives and will not be forgotten. Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc. www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Aug. 4, 2019