|
|
Eugene (Gene) Myers, 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 25, 2019. He was born July 3, 1923 in Twinsburg, Ohio; son of Mildred and Russell Myers. Myers was educated in Twinsburg/Cleveland public schools and attended Western Reserve University; Hudson, Ohio. He served our country in World War II; 2 years Airforce rank of Sergeant in Europe and 1 year in the USA from 1942-1945. Myers met his beloved wife Lynn on a blind date in Hudson Ohio and were married just shy of 68 years. They had 4 children and lived a wonderful life filled with entertaining, travel and sports. Myers was employed by NBC and then CBS beginning in the early years of television. A successful career that took him to Cleveland, Chicago, St. Louis and Philadelphia. He was proud member of Broadcast Pioneers (Philadelphia). Myers owned Devon Furniture from 1972-2003. Mr. Myers and family moved to the Philadelphia area in 1963. He was member of Wayne Presbyterian Church and a member of Aronimink Golf Club 45 years. Myers was predeceased by his wife Lynn nee (Sanborn), sons James, Scott and Brad. Survived by his daughter Kimberly Blough and husband Frank. Also 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Monday July 8th 11am at Wayne Presbyterian Church 125 East Lancaster Ave. Wayne, Pa. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Wayne Presbyterian Church; Wayne, Pa.
Published in Main Line Media News on July 7, 2019