Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel
116 Pacific Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08404
(609) 344-9004
Evan Scott Watsky

Evan Scott Watsky Obituary
Evan Scott Watsky was born on October 21, 1985, in Sarasota, FL, raised in Bradenton, FL, and most recently resided in Downingtown, PA. After graduating from Florida State University, Evan went on to be an incredibly dedicated, hard worker in the field of Healthcare Informatics for over 10 years with Universal Health Services. Evan had an insatiable love for all kinds of art, music, and food. He was a loving son, brother, cousin, nephew, and was a kind, thoughtful, and caring friend to anyone he met. Known by many, loved by all, Evan was the shining star in all of our lives and the glue that kept his family together. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Watsky, grandparents; Francine and Howard Watsky, and Ruth and Harold Diamond. Evan is survived by his father; Dr. Steven (Joyce) Watsky, sisters; Dr. Haley Watsky (soon to be brother-in-law, Matt), and Ariel Watsky, step-siblings; Adam, Mitchell, Jessica, and their families, aunts and uncles; Claude (Patty) Watsky, Jack (Vicki) Diamond, and Mitchell Diamond, cousins; David Watsky, Elizabeth (Aaron) Watsky-Messina, Christopher (Almu) Watsky, and their families, Ryan and Ben Iguchi and their families, Richard Diamond, Wendy (Mirta)Wilner, and Richard Wilner. He is also survived by many other family members, friends, and loved ones. He will be sincerely missed by all. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the following organizations: Mural Arts Philadelphia www.muralarts.org, Realize Bradenton www.realizebradenton.com, and the Jazz Institute of Chicago www.jazzinchicago.org. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS’ MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published in Main Line Media News on May 3, 2020
