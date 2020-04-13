Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Hartnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn B. Hartnett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn B. Hartnett Obituary
Evelyn B. Hartnett (nee Simko), age 90 of Media, formerly of Devon, PA, passed away on April 10, 2020. Born in Philadelphia to the late John and Mary (nee Mezoey) Simko. Evelyn was the beloved grandmother of Robert, Stephanie, Katherine, Stephen, and Nicole; loving great grandmother of Landon; caring aunt of Arlene Z. Bojovsky, Robert Avants, and Todd Z. Bojovsky; dear great aunt of Robert Avants, III and Christopher Avants; and loving sister of John Simko (Joan). Evelyn was predeceased by her beloved husbands John Hartnett and Richard Wagner; and her loving son Jeffrey R. Wagner (Sherry). Services are pending and will be at a later date, please check back for more information. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evelyn’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , would be greatly appreciated. Online condonences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: The Donohue Funeral Home, 610-353-6300
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -