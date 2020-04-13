|
Evelyn B. Hartnett (nee Simko), age 90 of Media, formerly of Devon, PA, passed away on April 10, 2020. Born in Philadelphia to the late John and Mary (nee Mezoey) Simko. Evelyn was the beloved grandmother of Robert, Stephanie, Katherine, Stephen, and Nicole; loving great grandmother of Landon; caring aunt of Arlene Z. Bojovsky, Robert Avants, and Todd Z. Bojovsky; dear great aunt of Robert Avants, III and Christopher Avants; and loving sister of John Simko (Joan). Evelyn was predeceased by her beloved husbands John Hartnett and Richard Wagner; and her loving son Jeffrey R. Wagner (Sherry). Services are pending and will be at a later date, please check back for more information. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evelyn’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , would be greatly appreciated. Online condonences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: The Donohue Funeral Home, 610-353-6300
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 19, 2020