|
|
Fern L. Fisher, 94 years of age, of St. David’s, PA, passed away on Jan. 13, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas L. Lawless and Fern Roach Lawless. Survived by her sister Eileen Leonard, niece Deborah Diabo, Sons Carter, Arthur and Sandy Fisher as well as 3 grand-children. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to The HomeCare & Hospice Foundation, Main Line Health, www.mainlinehealth.org/homecare or Radnor Memorial Library, www.radnorlibrary.org/donate Arr. The Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancater Ave., Wayne, PA, 610-989-9600. www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Jan. 26, 2020