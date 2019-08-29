|
Frances M. Donovan of King of Prussia PA, peacefully on August 27, 2019. Beloved Mother of Carey Donovan (Colette), Ann Frances Welch (Anthony), and David Thomas Donovan (Karen). Loving Grandma of Sean, Ryan, Luke, Zach, Nick, Christopher, and Caitlin. Dear Sister of Liz Fote (Bill). Graduate of Olean High School, and then Cosmetology School. Frances immediately went into business with her friend Toni establishing Toni & Frans Beauty Shop in Olean, NY. Upon moving to King of Prussia PA in 1959 she continued her career as a beautician with her own beauty shop. Fran was an Entrepreneur, Beautician, World Class Mom & Grandmother. Fran always exuded an exceptional work ethic and character. She touched many people and had so many dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass celebrating her life on Sat. August 31, 11:30AM at St. Norbert’s Church, 50 Leopard Road Paoli, PA 19301. Interment at Valley Forge Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Norbert Parish. Arranged by Alleva Funeral Home, Paoli PA.
Published in Main Line Media News on Sept. 8, 2019