Frank Carl Sheppard of Radnor, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on September 1, at the age of 93, from heart failure. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patricia Sheppard. Frank is also survived by his children Douglas Sheppard, Tamlyn S. Kurtz, Duncan Sheppard, stepchildren Donna Robson Potruch, William Robson, five grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughter Heather Sheppard. Frank fondly remembered his childhood in Bryn Mawr, playing taps at the Bryn Mawr Elementary School, visiting the old library, playing baseball, and especially the 11-cent matinees at the Bryn Mawr Theater. After graduation from Lower Merion High School, Frank enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served in the Army of Occupation in Wiesbaden, Germany. Post war, Frank graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a history major. He began his sales career with Anchor Hocking and Schaefer Pen. Later he went into business for himself, and was a sales representative for Aluminum Specialties and other housewares and toy companies. His company was based in Narberth. On business calls Frank always had a book with him, usually history, and he remained an avid reader his whole life. Upon retirement, Frank continued playing jazz and ragtime on the piano, jogging, and building models of military ships and planes. Several ships are now at the Naval History Museum in Washington, D.C., along with Frank’s collection of Navy history books. The Army War College in Carlisle, PA, received his extensive collection of World War II books. Frank was an active member of the Wayne Presbyterian Church. He served on the session, and sang in the choir and oratorio. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Wayne Presbyterian Church would be appreciated. STUARD FH – NEWTOWN SQUARE A Family Tradition for Six Generations



