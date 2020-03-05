|
|
Frank Joseph Simone of West Chester, PA passed away peacefully in his home on March 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 67 years to Mary Simone. Together they raised three daughters, Claudia (Edward) Caughlin, Susan (Bob) Wiener, and Valerie Ullmann. Frank received much joy as the proud Pops of his grandchildren EJ (Chelsea) and Caroline Caughlin, Christopher, Andrew, and David Wiener, and Jake, Natalie, and Luke Ullmann, and step/bonus grandchildren Teresa (Dave) Caro (nee Caughlin), and Christina (Rolando) Kraeher (nee Caughlin). Frank was the brother of Vincent Simone, Anne Marshall, and Rita Perkins. Frank was born on April 11, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY to Angelo and Sarah Simone. He was a graduate of the City College of New York and served in the United States Marines. Frank started his career at Continental Can Company in NY. Years later, Frank became Vice President of Doolan Steel Company in NJ, at which time Frank and Mary relocated to Berwyn, PA. Frank’s career enabled him to travel throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. One of Frank’s proudest accomplishments was starting Simone Metals Inc., a domestic/international steel company in 1987, and eventually having his sons-in-law join him in his successful business venture. Frank was President of Simone Metals until retiring in 2004. Frank truly believed his greatest legacy was his family; so much so, that he coined the phrase “Family Matters” which has become the valued family motto. His passions included family vacations, sports, the stock market, and his wife’s cooking. Frank was fortunate to have a wonderful circle of lifelong friends whom he treasured through the years. He has always been known for his incredible sense of humor. Everyone who interacted with him was left with a joke, a laugh, and a smile. This sense of humor is carried on through his grandchildren who never tired of hearing the same jokes over and over again. Frank had a deep sense of faith and was a longtime member of The Church of Saint Monica in Berwyn, PA. A visitation will take place on Saturday March 7th, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am at The Church of Saint Monica located at 63 Main Ave., Berwyn, Pa 19312. A mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery at 235 Matsonford Rd., Conshohocken, PA. Arrangements by Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 15, 2020