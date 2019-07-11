|
Frank M. Woehl, 98, of Paoli, PA passed away June 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Marjorie Ruth Woehl (nee Knopp), with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. He was born in Bayonne, NJ on June 7, 1921 to the late Frank and Florence Martz Woehl. They lived in Roselle, NJ until the depression mandated a move to Akron, OH for his father to keep his job. Frank was a graduate of the University of Akron with a degree in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation, he was drafted by the Army during WWII and served in the top-secret Atomic Bomb effort, the Manhattan Project, at both Los Alamos, NM and Oak Ridge, TN. After discharge from the Army in 1947 he married Marjorie and began work as a field service engineer for Westinghouse Electric and they lived in five different areas of the country for five years before settling in Delaware County in 1952 where Richard was born, and finally in Paoli in 1955 where Kathy was born and he continued to work for Westinghouse until his retirement and post-retirement consulting in the early 90's. Frank managed to live in that same house in Paoli for 64 years until his death. He frequented Malvern Golf Club until it became a housing development in 1980 and then Olde Masters Golf Club and driving range in Newtown Square. Along with performing all our car and household repairs and maintenance, he maintained a healthy interest in electronics; in fact, he actually built a computer and programmed it in an effort to learn how to use one! Frank is survived by his children: Richard H. and Kathryn C. Woehl and Mark Smith, her Forever Fiancé; two sisters in law, Kitty Hanna and Jane Grimm, both of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; and many nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Irma F. Taylor. Services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Frank's name to Daylesford Abbey, attn.: Fr. John Joseph Novielli, 220 S Valley Rd, Paoli, PA 19301.
Published in Main Line Media News on July 14, 2019