Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
Frederick Marcantonio Obituary
Frederick V. “Fred” Marcantonio, 95, of Wayne, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 3, 2019. Fred served as a Medic in the US Army during WWII & worked as a machinist at Johnson Matthey for 39 years. He had a love for fishing, bowling, golf and gardening. Surviving is his loving wife of 59 years, Martha (nee skasko); 4 children: Maryann Marcantonio, Fred, Jr. (Cynthia), Philip and Donna (Kevin) Dietz along with 7 grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call on Mon. July 15, 2019 at Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.: 1724 East Lancaster Ave. Paoli, PA from 530-730pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take on Tues. July 16, 2019 11AM at Our Lady of the Assumption Church: 35 Old Eagle School Rd., Strafford, PA. Interment to follow at St. Denis Cemetery, Havertown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Fred’s honor to: Our Lady of the Assumption Church.
Published in Main Line Media News on July 14, 2019
