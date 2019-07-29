|
Geiger M. Smith, Jr., age 77, of Wayne, Pennsylvania, passed away on July 17, 2019 following a brief illness. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Geiger enjoyed a successful career in the Life Insurance Industry for over 40 years. A devoted husband to the late Victoria “Vicki” (nee Viguers), Geiger is survived by his adoring son and best friend Geiger M. Smith, III; sisters Judith Snyder and Deborah Louder; brothers-in-law James Snyder and Wayne Louder; grand-dog Kaylee, and a wide circle of family and friends who will greatly miss his colorful sense of humor, eccentric personality, caring disposition, and stylish attire. Geiger will be fondly remembered by all.
Published in Main Line Media News on Aug. 4, 2019