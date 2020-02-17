|
On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Geoffrey Keenan Seidel, loving son, brother and father, passed away suddenly at the age of 51. Geoffrey was born on May 9, 1968, in Corning, NY to Richard and Ann (Keenan) Seidel. Geoffrey graduated from Conestoga High School in 1986, and went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree from Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA and his Doctorate from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA. Geoffrey was an Obstretician where he lived with his family in Cary, NC, Most recently he resided in Charleston, SC. Geoffrey was known, and will always be remembered, for his quick wit, infectious smile, warm personality and his compassionate spirit. Geoff is survived in death by his parents, Richard and Ann Seidel, West Chester, PA, sister, Christianne Seidel, nieces and nephew, Erin, Catherine, Michael and Micaela, all of Devon, Pa, and brother Tod Seidel of Charleston, SC. He is also survived by his children, daughter, Grace and son Jared Seidel, and former wife, Hope Pollock Seidel, all of Cary, NC. Private services will be held late spring. The family asks that donations in Geoff’s memory be made to the Erin Beatty Fund for Pediatric Cardiology Research at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia via phone 267-426-5332 or online at www. fromerinsheart.org.
Published in Main Line Media News on Feb. 23, 2020