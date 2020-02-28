|
|
George E. DeHaven (2/9/1930 - 2/22/2020) Born in Bryn Mawr, Pa.; son of Albert J. DeHaven and Anna Marie Doyle DeHaven; survived by his wife of 67 years, Lissy Andersen DeHaven; the father of Andrea, Michael, Patricia, Christine and Elizabeth. George joined the Army immediately after graduation from Radnor (Pa.) High School 1948 and retired as a Command Sergeant Major from Fort Monroe, Virginia after 30 years of Service . He continued as US Army civil service at Fort Monroe for 17 additional years. Service tours included Germany, France, Korea and Vietnam (twice). His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal w/ 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Meritorious Service w/ 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Commendation Medal w/ 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, and Superior Civil Service medal. A memorial celebration will be held in Wayne, Pa later in March. Contact [email protected] for info. Donations to your local food bank in George’s memory would be appreciated.
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 8, 2020