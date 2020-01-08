|
George A. Edel, Esq., Berwyn, age 77, passed away peacefully with his beloved and caring wife Monika by his side on January 2, 2020 at Paoli Hospital. He is also survived by his beloved children: daughter Laura Shumate and her husband Kenny of Strasburg, Colorado, and son Drew Edel and his wife Roni of Ava, Missouri. He was a man of deep faith which provided him daily strength and saw himself as a daring traveler on the pathway of life giving love with a twinkle in his eye until the end. George graduated from St. Joseph Prep and Villanova Law School and practiced as trial attorney in Philadelphia for many years. He was an avid golf player, and model trains were his hobby since childhood. After retirement, he learned German and joined the German Stammtisch at the West Chester Senior Center where he made many dear friends. He and his wife traveled to Germany many times to visit Monika’s family in the Black Forest. Thanks to his family and all his friends, especially Bob Quinn, his close friend since childhood. Our gratitude goes to his family physician at Devon Family Practice and to the medical and nursing staff at Paoli Hospital who cared for George with kindness and compassion. Requiem mass will be held at 11 am on January 14, 2020 at St. Monica Church in Berwyn where family and friends may call from 10 am. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to St. Monica Church, 635 First Ave., Berwyn, PA 19312. Arrangements are made by Alleva Funeral Home, Paoli (www.allevafuneralhome.com)
Published in Main Line Media News on Jan. 19, 2020