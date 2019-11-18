|
George G. Izett, 70, of Berwyn, a craftsman in every way and family man, died Wednesday, November 13, of complications from a fall. Born at Bryn Mawr Hospital, he graduated from Lower Merion High School before joining the US Army. Starting in 1969, George served in the Vietnam War before being discharged on July 4, 1971. The Monday after the Fourth of July he started work at Baily & Izett in a position he knew very well: his father’s apprentice. Although the business looks different today, George took great pride in his craft and his dedication to custom golf clubs. After meeting Linda Smith and convincing her he was the one, the couple married in 1981 and settled down in Wynnewood. They enjoyed ski trips and watching Tug McGraw and the Phillies win the World Series. An avid hockey fan and car enthusiast, George held Flyers tickets for years celebrating their Stanley Cup win and enjoyed going to Antique Car Shows with his restored 1966 Sunbeam Tiger. In 1983, George and Linda gave birth to their daughter Courtney. Although George wasn’t sure he wanted a daughter, she soon became his whole world. In 1987 George’s son Kyle was born and his world shifted again. No longer a quiet household, the Izett’s moved to their forever home in Berwyn. As a family, they enjoyed trips to Wildwood, Sunday Ski Trips to the Poconos and traveling for hockey road trips. George is survived by his wife Linda Izett, children Kyle Izett, daughter Courtney Hoy (Mark Hoy) and a grandson on the way. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Avenue Annapolis, MD 21403. www.cbf.org 410-268-8816 and Main Line Animal Rescue, 1149 Pike Springs Road, Phoenixville, PA 19425 www.mlar.org 610-933-0606. Services are Private.
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 24, 2019