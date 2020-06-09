George J. Miller Esq
Born in Bradford, PA, to rev. Paul Miller and Eleanor (Vincent) Miller, February 28, 1931. Died May 26, 2020 due to complications of COVID- 19. Loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed sailing, tennis, travel and cooking. He was predeceased by his wife Louise, and his son, Paul. He is survived by his former wife, Ann Wall Richards of Denver, CO, his daughters Dr. Kate Miller of Laramie, WY, Meg Derrick and husband Steve Derrick of Hudson, WI, and Jonathan Miller of Renoldsburg, OH, as well as grandchildren Blakeley Derrick, Sean Derrick, Lowell Kardish, Finnegan Miller and Chelsea Elisson. Graduating from Bradford High School 1949; Princeton University, 1953, University Pennsylvania Law School 1956. Partner Dechert Price and Rhoades 1958-1995. Chair and Member, of Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board, 1995-2009. A memorial service will be scheduled when pandemic subsides. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the George J. Miller Scholarship in Environmental Programs at the Texas A&M University Foundation.

