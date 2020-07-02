1/1
George John Schneider
1936 - 2020
George John Schneider, Jr., 84, of Devon, PA and Avalon, NJ, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on June 29, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Marian C. Schneider (nee Carrozzino) and son George III (Pam) and daughters Sandy Schneider and Marian Schneider Cotsarelis (George). He was the grandfather of Jason, Eric and Katie Schneider and Alex, Ben and Sam Cotsarelis. George was born in Philadelphia and grew up in the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia and later Cheltenham. George was a 1953 graduate of Cheltenham High School and earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration from La Salle University in 1958 where he was a member of Army ROTC. He served on active duty at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and Fort Knox, Kentucky followed by nine years in the Army reserves attaining the rank of Captain in the artillery. George began his career at Standard Press Steel in quality control and soon joined the nascent computer programming group. He went on to have a long and varied career in information technology starting at a time when a single computer filled an entire room. He had a variety of roles, including computer programming at RCA, branch systems manager for Honeywell and in the consulting group at Peat Marwick Mitchell. He was systems manager for the State of New Jersey, and later at Girard Bank. Before his retirement, he was the director of administrative computing at St. Joseph’s University. After George and Marian wed in 1958, they lived in Philadelphia and its suburbs for most of their married life and were members of Presentation BVM parish in Wynnewood for nearly 30 years. A devoted father he actively participated in his children’s school activities. He was a fan of Philadelphia sports and college football, and his children have fond memories of attending Phillies games with him. He had an interest in history and enjoyed music from the big band era. George and Marian spent many summers at the shore. While they were dating, newly married and as young parents, they spent summers at Marian’s parents’ summer home in Ocean City, NJ. Later, they became homeowners in Avalon, NJ and enjoyed many vacations there with children and grandchildren. The Mass of Christian Burial and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The La Salle Fund, The Penn Fund, or to the charitable organization of your choice. Funeral arrangements by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore. www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

