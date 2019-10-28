Home

Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
George K. Weaver

George K. Weaver Obituary
George K. Weaver, 95, of Palmyra, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born in Bryn Mawr, he was the son of the late William and Dorothy (Beal) Weaver. He graduated from Radnor High School, and earned a BS degree from Temple University, Philadelphia. He served our nation in the Army Air Force during World War II In the Air Offensive Japan stationed in Guam and Denver. He worked for Aetna all his life until he retired, starting in Albany, NY as a regional manager, them transferred to Clearwater, FL as comptroller in the 1950’s until his retirement. His great joy was world travel; he travelled the world extensively visiting every continent. His favorite place was Great Britain. Geneology of his family was also a special interest project of his. Upon his retirement he moved to Elizabethtown to be nearer his siblings and nieces and nephews who still lived in PA. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Weaver Richter of Wayne, nephew Harry Weaver & wife Alice of Lehighton, and niece Judy Weaver Hibel & husband Jim of Sacramento, CA. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry, Pat & Charles Weaver. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Palmyra. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences and memories may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
Published in Main Line Media News on Nov. 3, 2019
