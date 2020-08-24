Gerard J. Lewis of Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania passed away on August 4, 2020 at age 89 due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. Born in Philadelphia in 1931 to Harry Lewis (born Luigi Ghizzoni) and Agnes Lewis (Gordon), Gerry grew up in the Holmesburg section of the city. He spent many years working at his father’s Gulf Station on Frankford Avenue at Friendship Street in the city’s Mayfair section. There, he developed a lifelong love of cars and talent for mechanical devices. Gerry attended Northeast Catholic High School and later served in the U.S Army from 1953 to 1955, stationed at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, where he was a small arms repair instructor. He then transferred to the Army Reserve and was honorably discharged in 1961. Gerry graduated from La Salle University (then College) in June 1957 with a B.S. degree in business administration. Following college, he took his first sales job with Paterson Papers in northern New Jersey and around this time met Diana E. Mariani, whom he would be married to for nearly 60 years until her passing in 2015. Gerry joined AMP Inc., an electronics and electrical connections supplier, around 1960 as a sales application engineer and spent the remainder of his working career at AMP, retiring in 1996. A natural salesman in the best sense of the word, Gerry had a wonderful ability to talk to and connect with anyone. In business, he used this skill to understand customers’ needs and problems, and solve them with existing products or new ones that he would help design. Gerry was recognized with many “man of the year” sales awards over his career at AMP and he took great pride in serving his customers. During retirement, Gerry and Diana were active in their homeowners’ association, and enjoyed time in Valley Forge National Historical Park. Their greatest pleasure, however, came from spending time with their family and grandchildren in whom they had immense pride. Gerry is survived by his son Gerard (Jerry), daughter-in-law Robin Sheldon, and grandchildren Dominique and Matteo, all of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. His siblings Joseph Lewis, Vincent Lewis, and Ann Miller pre-deceased him. The family plans to hold a private service to honor Gerry and Diana in the future. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation in Gerry’s memory to the La Salle University La Salle Fund (https://www.lasalle.edu/development/make-a-gift/
) or the Paoli Hospital Foundation (https://www.mainlinehealth.org/ways-to-give/paoli-hospital-foundation
).