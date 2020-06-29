A few of days after his 81st birthday, Gerd Muehllehner, Professor of Radiology Emeritus at the University of Pennsylvania and past CEO of UGM Medical Systems passed away at his beloved farm in the Baraboo Hills. Gerd was born in Germany, educated in Jesuit boarding schools, Georgetown University and the University of Michigan, where he received a Ph.D. in nuclear physics. Always a visionary, Gerd came to Penn to pursue research in Positron Emission Tomography (PET). He used his time at Penn to create, together with his team, the modern generation of PET imaging devices. In the 1990’s he joined his wife Ursula at UGM Medical Systems to make PET imaging available worldwide. When he retired to his beloved farm in the Baraboo Hills, he got involved in solar energy generation, conservation and the restoration of the environment. He became an ardent supporter of Planned Parenthood, The International Crane Foundation and The Nature Conservancy. Gerd came to love the Baraboo Hills by riding through the woods on his horse Bailey. His love of sailing took him all over the world, as far as Tahiti. He was a mentor, a partner and a friend to many people, and a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. We miss him terribly; Ursula, Donya, Tessa, Nancy Muehllehner and their families. A celebration of life will be held at the family farm on July 11th, 6 pm.



