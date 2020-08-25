1/1
Gilbert A. Wetzel
Gilbert A. Wetzel, 88, formerly of Radnor, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Lakewood Ranch, FL. Gil was born in Pittsburgh, PA on June 15, 1932 to Joseph and Catherine Collins Wetzel. Gil was the former Chairman and CEO of Verizon of Pennsylvania/Delaware. He also served as Sr. Vice President of the Mayer Leadership Group. Gil was renowned for his business acumen and dedication to charitable organizations. He held numerous positions on financial and civic boards, including the Pennsylvania Business Roundtable, Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, Community College of Philadelphia, American Lung Association of Philadelphia and Montgomery County, American Red Cross, and United Way of Southeastern Pennsylvania. He was a devoted alum of Penn State as a graduate of the Engineering school in 1954. After graduation he served three years, as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. Ultimately, Gil was named a Distinguished Alumni of Pen State in 1988 and served as a Trustee and on the Board of the Penn State Schreyers Honors College. He led and participated in numerous Penn State fund raising, mentoring and scholarship programs. Gil was extremely proud to deliver the College of Engineering's commencement address in 1989. Gil was preceded in death by his wife, Polly, and is survived by his daughter, Susan Wetzel Miller (Gary); grandson, Douglas Miller; granddaughter, Anya Miller; great-grandson, Conrad Miller; sister, Barbara Baker (George); three nephews and one niece. A private Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Lakewood Ranch, FL and a private graveside service will be held at Whitemarsh Memorial Park in Ambler, PA. Final arrangements are entrusted to Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home in Bradenton, FL and Lamb Funeral Home in Huntingdon, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association - Florida Gulf Coast, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd. #709, Clearwater, FL 33762. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ManasotaMemorial.com for the Wetzel family.

Published in Main Line Media News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
