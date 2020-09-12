1/1
Gilbert A. Wetzel
Gilbert A. Wetzel, formerly of Newtown Square and Haverford, passed away on August 22, 2020 at Inspired Living, Bradenton, Florida. Gil was the beloved husband of MaryEllen Pruett of Haverford. Also survived by a daughter and two grandchildren, as well as MaryEllen’s children and grandchildren. He was predeceased by Polly Wetzel. Gil was the former CEO of Verizon for Pennsylvania and Delaware. He was a proud graduate of Penn State University. He was a longtime member of Overbrook Golf Club, BrynMawr as well as The Club Pelican Bay, Naples FL. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Published in Main Line Media News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
