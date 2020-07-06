Gordon Matthew “Skip” Burlingame, Jr. of Radnor, PA, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 2, 2020 at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Born on January 27, 1938, in Bryn Mawr, he was the son of the late Gordon Matthew Burlingame and Christine Maguire Burlingame. He is survived by his loving wife of over 51 years Helene Virginia “Ginnie” Burlingame (née Frankenfield) and beloved daughters Katherine Anne Burlingame and Elizabeth Christine Burlingame Gray (Kenneth). He was preceded in death by his sister Christina “Tina” Gilhool (William). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Skip was a graduate of Waldron Academy in Merion, Malvern Preparatory School, and Villanova University. He served in the Army Reserves. On April 12, 1969, Skip was united in marriage to his beloved and cherished wife Ginnie Frankenfield of Stone Harbor, NJ at St. Paul Catholic Church. They have shared one of the greatest love stories of all time and many wonderful years raising their two daughters in the family’s home of almost 52 years. Mr. Burlingame lead a long and successful career in the title industry. He was Sr. Vice President and Treasurer of the Title Insurance Corporation of Pennsylvania, spent time working for the Resolution Trust Corporation (RTC), and most recently was the General Manager for the Title Insurance Rating Bureau of Pennsylvania (TIRBOP) and the Delaware Title Insurance Rating Bureau (DTIRB). In addition to his career, Mr. Burlingame also held positions on several local Boards and committees over the years, notably President and Director of the Bryn Mawr Fire Company, a member of the Board of Trustees at Sacred Heart Academy in Bryn Mawr as well as the Fathers Club, a member of the Capital Campaign Committee of St. Thomas of Villanova parish, and a member of the Finance Counsel of St. Thomas-Good Counsel parochial school in Bryn Mawr. He was also a Eucharistic minister for the Catholic Church and a member of St. Thomas of Villanova parish. Skip was an avid golfer and an active member of Aronimink Golf Club for over 70 years. He had a love of life that shined through his larger than life smile. He enjoyed time spent with his family and friends; social gatherings; and traveling with extended family to Stone Harbor and Avalon, NJ, Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, and Lake Harmony in the Pocono Mountains. He was a lifelong supporter of Villanova Basketball, a season ticket holder for over 35 years of which he rarely missed a game. Every spring for over 20 years, he attended the March Madness NCAA Tournament with friends. Skip had a heart of gold and was a best friend to many. To know him was to love him. He was loyal, generous, and kind. He was a true gentleman in every definition of the word and will be greatly missed by his family and many dear friends around the world. Funeral Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd St., Phila. PA 19123.



