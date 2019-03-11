|
Guy G. Norcini on Mar. 4, 2019, age 101, formerly of Devon, PA. Husband of late Dorothy (nee Barada) Norcini. Father of Missy Norcini - Wayne, Marilyn Norcini – Brooksville, Maine, Marcia Norcini – Wayne. Brother of the late Irene Pietrini, Francis, John & Dominic Norcini. Guy was married to Dorothy for 56 years. He was a World War II veteran. Guy was a self-employed business owner of a furniture store in Midwest. He was an avid golfer and volunteered at Holy Cross Hospital in Pompano Beach, FL for years. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Memorial Mass on Sat., Mar. 9, 2019 at 10:30 at OLA Church 35 Old Eagle School Rd. Strafford. Visitation Sat., 9-10:30 in the Sacred Heart Chapel of OLA Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to a .
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 17, 2019