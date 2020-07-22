H. Palmer Woodcock, Jr., age 95, formerly of Radnor, PA, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. His devoted wife of 68 years, Joan R. Woodcock, was holding his hand as he went home to be with the Lord. Upon graduating from Marple Newtown High School, Palmer enlisted in the Navy, as so many did at that time. He was a decorated Veteran who served for two years as Signalman Second Class in the Landing Craft Infantry Division on the USS LCI #747. During this time, his boat unloaded first wave invasion troops to many of the South Pacific Islands, such as New Guinea, the Marshall Islands, and the legendary Iwo Jima. Following his military service, Palmer began his studies at Lafayette College in Easton, PA., majoring in Economics. While in college, he joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and loved attending football games. After graduating from Lafayette in 1949, Palmer attended Dickinson Law School for one year, when his tenure at Dickinson was cut short due to his father’s ill health. Upon returning home, he joined his brother at their father’s brokerage firm, Woodcock Moyer Fricke & French, where his father was Chairman of the Board. The decision to return home launched Palmer’s lifelong Investment career, which culminated 55 years later with his retirement in 2005 at age 80 from Legg Mason in Bryn Mawr, PA. Palmer and his wife, Joan, met on a blind date during her senior year at Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA. They were married in August 1952 and settled in Merion, PA. They began attending Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church (BMPC) where they remained active members for over 65 years. BMPC was an important part of their lives. It was their place of worship, Palmer’s place of serving, both as Deacon and then Elder, and lifelong friendships were formed. Palmer was a member of many investment clubs and charitable organizations, including the Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees), the Delaware Valley Investment group (DVI) and Meals on Wheels. Palmer also enjoyed travel, and the planning of trips was a great hobby of his. His greatest joy came from times spent with his family at his homes in Lake Naomi and Timber Trails in the Poconos – playing tennis, sailing, Saturday nights at the club, sitting in front of warm fires and a few cross-country skiing treks. He loved keeping in shape and was an avid tennis player, playing doubles up through his retirement at 80 years old (he loved poaching at the net!). Palmer was a devoted husband, dad to his five children, and “Boppy” to his twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was a quiet man who enjoyed working hard and providing for his family, but also loved laughing and had a great sense of humor. The foundation of his life was built on his faith in Jesus, which was demonstrated by his actions more than his words. Palmer was predeceased by his parents, Harold P. Woodcock and Mabelle H. Woodcock, his brother, Robert S. Woodcock, and his son, Stephen T. Woodcock. He is survived by his wife, Joan R. Woodcock; his children, Carolyn W. Berglund (Larry), David E. Woodcock, Wendy W. Cooper (James R.), Elizabeth W. Stull (Clark D.), Donee Woodcock (Steve’s wife); as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to this unique year of COVID-19, a small private internment service will be held for his immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087, 610-989-9600. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
