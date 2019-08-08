Home

Harriet Morgan
Harriet Hand Morgan


1937 - 2019
Harriet Hand Morgan Obituary
Harriet Hand Morgan of Waverly Heights in Gladwyne, PA died July 28, 2019. She was born in Ridgewood NJ to Marjorie Ris Hand and John Whitaker Hand. Harriet graduated from Ridgewood HS in 1955 and Wheaton College in 1959. She worked as a newspaper reporter and fashion buyer in New York City then married Laurence M. Morgan, also of Ridgewood, in 1961. They were married for 58 years. Harriet is the beloved mother of Elizabeth Pendleton (Nathaniel) of Avon OH, Samuel Morgan (Dawn) of Berwyn PA, and David Morgan (Vanessa) of Portland OR and adored by six grandchildren. Harriet served as Treasurer of the Junior League in both Morristown NJ and Rochester NY, Chair of Class Parents for Conestoga HS and Committee Chair of The Great Valley Womens Club in Malvern, PA. She enjoyed playing bridge and tennis with her friends as well as sailing in Maine with her family. A Memorial Service will be held August 24 at 2:00 PM at St Peter’s Church Malvern, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Clinic, 143 Church Street, Phoenixville, PA.
Published in Main Line Media News on Aug. 18, 2019
