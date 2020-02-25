|
Helen Jones passed away at the Wesley Enhanced Living in Media, Pennsylvania on February 21st at the age of 83. Her final 18 months were spent at Wesley where she had spent eleven years as an employee. She was an integral part of this retirement community, loved by all, and it was a fitting place to spend her final years. Her parents were William J. Jones and Helen P. Jones of Wayne, PA. Her remaining siblings are David, Gwyneth and Laurel. Her sister Margaret was previously deceased. Helen’s line of work was Home Economics. After graduating from Wheaton College she had worked at several companies in the food preparation area. She grew up in Wayne, PA, and lived in the same house on Poplar Ave. for 74 years. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. The funeral home is Stuard Funeral Home, and a remembrance will take place at a later time. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 1, 2020