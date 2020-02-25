Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Jones Obituary
Helen Jones passed away at the Wesley Enhanced Living in Media, Pennsylvania on February 21st at the age of 83. Her final 18 months were spent at Wesley where she had spent eleven years as an employee. She was an integral part of this retirement community, loved by all, and it was a fitting place to spend her final years. Her parents were William J. Jones and Helen P. Jones of Wayne, PA. Her remaining siblings are David, Gwyneth and Laurel. Her sister Margaret was previously deceased. Helen’s line of work was Home Economics. After graduating from Wheaton College she had worked at several companies in the food preparation area. She grew up in Wayne, PA, and lived in the same house on Poplar Ave. for 74 years. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. The funeral home is Stuard Funeral Home, and a remembrance will take place at a later time. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -