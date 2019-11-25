|
|
Helen Justi Wallace passed away on November 21, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Philadelphia on September 21, 1929, to the late Helen Kellogg Justi and Henry Martin Justi, Jr., she had just celebrated her 90th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years Wally, daughter Carol, and sister Elizabeth Justi Fischer. Helen is survived by her children Paul (Elizabeth), Cynthia (Bruce), and Dale, brother Henry, and grandchildren Stephen, Daniel, and Adam. She served her community and was most proud of her work as a hospice volunteer and as a Philadelphia Zoo docent. She was active with the Antiques Study Group, Seed and Weed Garden Club, and Friends of Stenton, to name just a few of her many interests. She was a member of the Merion Cricket Club and Merion Golf Club. Helen was a 1947 graduate of the Agnes Irwin School. She maintained homes in Gladwyne, Stone Harbor, NJ, and Vero Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Main Line Health HomeCare and Hospice, 240 North Radnor Chester Road, Suite 100, Radnor, PA 19087. Interment will be private. STUARD FUNERAL HOME – NEWTOWN SQUARE A FAMILY TRADITION FOR SIX GENERATIONS
Published in Main Line Media News on Dec. 8, 2019