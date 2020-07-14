1/
Helen McCloskey
1918 - 2020
Helen McCloskey (née Olsen) left this earthly life on June 30th at the age of 101. She joins Bill, her beloved husband of 72 years. She was born in 1918 in Brooklyn, NY to Wilhelmina and Johann Olsen. Helen was a devoted and loving mother to children Bill (Suzanne), Ken (Sheryl), Joan (John) Ricciutti, and John. She was dear grandmother to 18, great-grandmother to 39 and great-great-grandmother to 6. Helen enjoyed knitting Norwegian sweaters, reading, family occasions, and time with her friends at the Penn Valley Women’s Club. She will be remembered for her lively spirit, sharp mind, strength and good advice. The family will celebrate her life when conditions permit.

Published in Main Line Media News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
