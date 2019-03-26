|
|
Helen M. Ryan (nee McFadden) age 94, of Newtown Square, PA, on March 24, 2019. Helen was a graduate of St. Leonard’s Academy and volunteered with the Navy League during WW II. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for Lower Merion Township. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Ryan; loving mother of R. Paul Ryan (Kristin), Patricia M. Ryan and Grace Jahnle (Richard); cherished grandmother of Jennifer and Jessica Ryan, Erica, Richard, Matthew and Ryan Jahnle and great-grandmother of Sean Strickland. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Friday, March 29, 2019, 10:00 – 10:50 AM, at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg. by the Donohue Funeral Home, Newtown Square, PA. (610) 353-6300
Published in Main Line Media News on Mar. 31, 2019