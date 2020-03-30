|
Helen Ann Weihman Macklin, 73, of Wayne, passed away quietly on March 23, 2020 in her long time home. Helen had many careers around the Main Line including her favorites - The GVS Store, Manager of the Overbrook G.C. Pro-Shop, Village Spice Shop & her most favorite as “The Walking Nanny” of Wayne. She attended Agnes Irwin School and graduated from Harriton HS in 1966. Many thought of Helen as quite the “character;” she was know for her boisterous & enthusiastic laugh, goofiness, love of a good (long!) Chit-chat; & her great affection for others. Helen is survived by her daughter, E. Stacey Macklin Grandy (Todd) and her three grandchildren, Libby, Stratton and Owen; her sister Debbie Weihman Hill (Randy) and her niece, Maile Weihman Ravary (Cyprien); and her sister-in-law, M. Farrell Macklin. She was preceded in death by her husband, John H.W. Macklin Jr.; her parents, Barbara Furlong Weihman and Paul “Tad” Jeffries Weihman and his wife, Elizabeth “Tish” Weihman; & her Aunt, Jane Weihman Stanley. As per her wishes - a private family service.
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 5, 2020