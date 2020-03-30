Home

Helen W. Macklin

Helen W. Macklin Obituary
Helen Ann Weihman Macklin, 73, of Wayne, passed away quietly on March 23, 2020 in her long time home. Helen had many careers around the Main Line including her favorites - The GVS Store, Manager of the Overbrook G.C. Pro-Shop, Village Spice Shop & her most favorite as “The Walking Nanny” of Wayne. She attended Agnes Irwin School and graduated from Harriton HS in 1966. Many thought of Helen as quite the “character;” she was know for her boisterous & enthusiastic laugh, goofiness, love of a good (long!) Chit-chat; & her great affection for others. Helen is survived by her daughter, E. Stacey Macklin Grandy (Todd) and her three grandchildren, Libby, Stratton and Owen; her sister Debbie Weihman Hill (Randy) and her niece, Maile Weihman Ravary (Cyprien); and her sister-in-law, M. Farrell Macklin. She was preceded in death by her husband, John H.W. Macklin Jr.; her parents, Barbara Furlong Weihman and Paul “Tad” Jeffries Weihman and his wife, Elizabeth “Tish” Weihman; & her Aunt, Jane Weihman Stanley. As per her wishes - a private family service.
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 5, 2020
