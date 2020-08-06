Horace Leonard (Kep) Kephart—a University of Pennsylvania-trained chemical engineer, a graduate of the MIT Sloan School of Management, a tireless, inventive, and perpetually ethical executive in the oil and specialty steel industries, and a treasured consultant long into his “official” retirement—passed away on August 4, 2020. He was ninety years old. He leaves behind three children and their families—Jeff Kephart, his wife Donna Gresh, and their children Miranda and Owen; Beth Kephart, her husband William Sulit and their son Jeremy; and Janice Kephart and her children Julia, Daniel, and Claire—who loved him deeply and already miss him beyond their capacity for language. He was preceded in his death by Lore Kephart, his wife of more than fifty years, with whom he built gracious homes, walked beaches in search of dolphins, embarked on memorable adventures, and gathered with friends around unforgettable meals. Generosity defined Kep Kephart—a largesse of heart, a deep well of gift giving, a philanthropic spirit that was palpably present in his work on behalf of Wills Eye Hospital, Villanova University, Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, his family, and others. He was a superb gardener and orchid care-taker. He read fat books on history and politics and thought out loud about what he said mattered. When he moved to Waverly Heights in 2015, his kindness of spirit paved a path toward many new friends with whom he discussed the big and small things in life with energy and sly wit. In an autobiography he penned in December 2018, Kephart wrote “I consider myself so very lucky.” Those of us whose love for him is enduring do too. Chadwick & McKinney FH www.chadwickmckinney.com