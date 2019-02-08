|
|
Ian H. Crabb, 94, of Downingtown, died peacefully on February 7, 2019. Born in Dundee, Scotland, he grew up in Joliet, IL, and was a former resident of Paoli, Devon, and Hershey’s Mill. Crabb served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theater during World War Two. He attended Joliet Junior College and the University of Iowa, where he was president of Phi Gamma Delta and where he met his wife of 70 years, Marian “Sam.” He joined John Wanamaker & Co., Philadelphia, in 1956 and was Vice President for Store Operations until 1986. Crabb was a founding board member and winter swim team coach for the Upper Main Line Y.M.C.A., Berwyn. He was a champion swimmer when he was young and a talented painter and wood carver in his later years. He was predeceased by his wife and brother and will be dearly missed by his daughters, sons, nephew, grandsons, and great-grandchildren. No services will be held. “Surely guidness and mercy, despite a’ my roamin’, Wull gang wi’ me doon to the brink o’ the river; Ayont it, nae mair o’ the eerie and gloamin’----- I wull bide in the Hame o’ my Faither forever.” - Scots 23rd Psalm
Published in Main Line Media News on Feb. 17, 2019