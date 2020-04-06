|
Ida Foster Whelan of Kittery Point, Maine passed away on April 1, 2020 after an extended illness. She is survived by her three sons Peter Whelan II (Karen), Richard Whelan (Virginia), and Franklin Whelan (Catherine); six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law Peter A. Whelan. She was predeceased by her husband Albert J. Whelan, Jr. in 2010, and grandson Richard Q. Whelan, Jr. in 2005. Ida Whelan was born in Morristown, N.J. on November 18, 1931 to George W. Foster and Elizabeth Ross Foster. She was a graduate of Morristown High School in N.J. and attended Douglas College in New Brunswick, N.J. Formerly of Bryn Mawr, Pa., Ida Whelan was devoted to her family. She and Albert enjoyed spending time with them in Loveladies, N.J. and Naples, Fla. and, since 2004, at their home on Gerrish Island, Maine. Ida was a diligent gardener and prolific needle-pointer. She created many pillows and intricate Christmas stockings for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She looked forward to chatting with the many friends she made during her daily walks with her beloved cocker spaniels. A celebration of her life will be held in Maine at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richard Q. Whelan, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o The Episcopal Academy, 1785 Bishop White Drive, Newtown Square, Pa. 19073. Stephen Martin, Funeral Director, Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine
Published in Main Line Media News on Apr. 12, 2020