Irvin Roger Binns: Exactly 9 years after the passing of his beloved wife, Dorothy F. Binns, she came to take him home October 10, 2020. Roger leaves behind 3 daughters, J. Leslie Binns (Phillip Reiman), Jessica Binns, and Stephanie Binns and grandchildren, Ami Daniels, Austin Plachy, and Michael Simpkins. A longtime resident of Wayne, Pa, he was an active member of the Tuscarora Lapidary Society and was recognized for creating stunning, award-winning jewelry of silver and precious stones he cut himself. An active volunteer and supporter of many charitable and civic organizations, he was most proud of the work he and Dorothy did in reestablishing the library at St Martin de Porres School in northwest Philadelphia. In respect to the social gathering restrictions of the time, a memorial service is planned to be held in the spring. Interment will be in Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions, in his memory, can be made to the Dorothy F. Binns Memorial Library at St. Martin de Porres School, 2300 West Leigh Ave., Philadelphia, Pa 19132 or online at https://stmartindeporresphila.independencemissionschools.org/support/donate-online/
