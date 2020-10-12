1/1
Irvin Roger Binns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irvin Roger Binns: Exactly 9 years after the passing of his beloved wife, Dorothy F. Binns, she came to take him home October 10, 2020. Roger leaves behind 3 daughters, J. Leslie Binns (Phillip Reiman), Jessica Binns, and Stephanie Binns and grandchildren, Ami Daniels, Austin Plachy, and Michael Simpkins. A longtime resident of Wayne, Pa, he was an active member of the Tuscarora Lapidary Society and was recognized for creating stunning, award-winning jewelry of silver and precious stones he cut himself. An active volunteer and supporter of many charitable and civic organizations, he was most proud of the work he and Dorothy did in reestablishing the library at St Martin de Porres School in northwest Philadelphia. In respect to the social gathering restrictions of the time, a memorial service is planned to be held in the spring. Interment will be in Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions, in his memory, can be made to the Dorothy F. Binns Memorial Library at St. Martin de Porres School, 2300 West Leigh Ave., Philadelphia, Pa 19132 or online at https://stmartindeporresphila.independencemissionschools.org/support/donate-online/ Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Trappe, 610-489-7900 www.msrfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Main Line Media News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
224 W. Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved